Ric Flair’s Fiancee Wendy Barlow In Neck Brace, Details About The Accident, Meet the Genetic Beast Of The Performance Center (Video)

Wendy Barlow In Neck Brace

According to Pro Wreslting Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Ric Flair’s fiancee Wendy Barlow is in a neck brace after a car accident. The accident occurred at a red light and involved four other vehicles. The vehicle was going full speed when it rammed into Barlow.

Barlow spotted the oncoming vehicle ahead of time and managed to turn the wheel before being hit, which avoided hitting other cars. She is expected to have a full recovery and start physical therapy after the swelling goes down.

Bianca Blair in the Performance Center

WWE has posted the following video featuring Bianca Blair at the WWE Performance Center. You can watch the video below: