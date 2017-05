WWE To Air UK Live Events

Live Events from the United Kingdom will air on the WWE Network. They will air the live events from Epic Studios, which includes many of the talent from the UK Tournament. You can see the announcement below:

Thank you for two amazing nights #WWENorwich. If you couldn’t be here to see it live…you can watch it later this month on @WWENetwork! — Triple H (@TripleH) May 7, 2017

Match Made Official For NXT Takeover: Chicago

WWE has announced that Pete Dunne will be taking on Tyler Bate for the UK Championship at NXT Takeover: Chicago. You can see a photo below: