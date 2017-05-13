Randy Orton Retweets Criticisms of Indie Wrestling, Kelly Klein On How She Got Into Professional Wrestling And More

Randy Orton Re-posts Critique of Indie Wrestling Randy Orton made a commented on a post yesterday that was critical of indie wrestling. Rip Rogers of OVW sent out a message that he received that was critical of indie wrestling. Some independent wrestlers got in on the conversation and you can see those tweets below: Just got this …. pic.twitter.com/S8Vczlmbew — Rip Rogers (@Hustler2754) May 13, 2017 …..dive https://t.co/3AclxV2jdb — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) May 13, 2017 @Hustler2754 I wish I wrote this. — ec3 (@therealec3) May 13, 2017 @Hustler2754 Some of it is true and yes I may not like it either but this is the new way . I may not do it bit it doesn’t make it wrong or right . — Eddie Kingston (@KingstonImpact7) May 13, 2017 Yeah…….but I’m having fun & making money so I’m happy………dive https://t.co/0qYe9KajTv — William Ospreay (@WillOspreay) May 13, 2017 Kelly Klein ROH star Kelly Klein spoke with Wrestledelphia about how she got into professional wrestling. You can read that highlight below: “I was singing in a local rock band and I was also waitressing. I invited people I work with to come see one of my band’s gigs, and one of the other waiters said I’ll come see your band if you bring your band to see me wrestle. I was like, ah, what the heck, I’m not doing anything. So he came to see my band and I went to this indy wrestling event. I had no clue what to expect. Two of my friends and I went and I was instantly hooked. I immediately started asking people how can I train, how can I get in the ring. What really drew me to it was that I grew up as an athlete but I also grew up performing and doing music and theater. A lot of times those two conflicted because I was very committed to both, and both of those genres wanted my full commitment. There were times when I had to choose one or the other. So when I saw this live wrestling event, it was the first time I saw something where I didn’t have to choose. It brought together all the aspects of things I love to do.”