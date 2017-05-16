Updated WWE Backlash Card After SD! Live, Dolph Ziggler Looks Forward To Facing Nakamura, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown?

Bill Pritchard

WWE Backlash

After tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, the following matches make up the match card for WWE Backlash this Sunday in Chicago:

WWE Championship
Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Breezango vs The Usos (c)

WWE United States Championship
AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens (c)

Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler

Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin

Backlash Kickoff
Aiden English vs Tye Dillinger

This week's episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton versus Baron Corbin and more.

Dolph Ziggler

The following video features Dolph Ziggler taking a look back at all of his accolades in WWE. Ziggler appeared in a backstage promo tonight to look at Shinsuke Nakamura’s accomplishments, but then he played a blank video and said Nakamura has done nothing here while he’s done it all.

