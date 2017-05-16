Updated WWE Backlash Card After SD! Live, Dolph Ziggler Looks Forward To Facing Nakamura, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown?

WWE Backlash
After tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, the following matches make up the match card for WWE Backlash this Sunday in Chicago:
WWE Championship
SmackDown Tag Team Championship
WWE United States Championship
Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya
Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler
Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin
Backlash Kickoff
Pop Or Tap?
This week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live featured AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton versus Baron Corbin and more. Did you enjoy this week’s show? Let us know in the poll and in the comments section below:
Dolph Ziggler
The following video features Dolph Ziggler taking a look back at all of his accolades in WWE. Ziggler appeared in a backstage promo tonight to look at Shinsuke Nakamura’s accomplishments, but then he played a blank video and said Nakamura has done nothing here while he’s done it all.
