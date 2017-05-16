Updated WWE Backlash Card After SD! Live, Dolph Ziggler Looks Forward To Facing Nakamura, Did You Enjoy This Week’s Smackdown?

WWE Backlash After tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live, the following matches make up the match card for WWE Backlash this Sunday in Chicago: WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal vs Randy Orton (c) SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Breezango vs The Usos (c) WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens (c) Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch vs Tamina Snuka, Carmella & Natalya Shinsuke Nakamura vs Dolph Ziggler Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin Backlash Kickoff

AJ Styles versus Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton versus Baron Corbin and more.
Dolph Ziggler The following video features Dolph Ziggler taking a look back at all of his accolades in WWE. Ziggler appeared in a backstage promo tonight to look at Shinsuke Nakamura's accomplishments, but then he played a blank video and said Nakamura has done nothing here while he's done it all. Just in case you need a reminder of what @HEELZiggler is capable of before he steps in the ring with @ShinsukeN at #WWEBacklash… #SDLive pic.twitter.com/iN1PhMLp11 — WWE (@WWE) May 17, 2017