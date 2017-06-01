Backstage News On R-Truth Vs. Goldust Feud, Whether the Match Will Happen At WWE Extreme Rules

As a way to beef up the Raw midcard division, the team of the Golden Truth dissolved, when Goldust viciously attacked R-Truth during his typical “What’s Up!” call and response. Since then, there has been no physicality involved, as the feud is now mainly being developed through social media and weekly old-school Goldust vignettes. Since this feud is not a main event angle, and has not received much television time since the initial break-up, the feeling was that it would culminate at the upcoming Extreme Rules WWE Network “Special Event,” or shortly after. Moreover, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there was speculation that this match would be added to the card, whether on the kickoff show or the main card. After reaching out to a source in WWE, the match between R-Truth and Goldust is not scheduled for Extreme Rules. There is no word yet on whether it will occur at the following event, Great Balls of Fire, but it is off the books as of now for the upcoming event this Sunday. Of course, if the card needs filler, the match could be thrown in, especially since there are only six scheduled matches right now. However, it is highly unlikely.