Update On Bobby Roode’s NXT Future, Kevin Owens Gives Major Compliment To Cruiserweight, Nia Jax Discusses Her ‘I’m Not Like Most’ Tagline

Update On Bobby Roode’s NXT Future

Following his debut on Smackdown Live Bobby Roode will have one more match on NXT TV.

Roode wrestled Roderick Strong at last night’s tapings and it looks like that match will air next Wednesday, August 30th.

Roode will also be working all NXT live event dates that he’s been advertised for.

Kevin Owens Gives Major Compliment To Cruiserweight

A fan on Twitter sent a backstage photo to Kevin Owens showing Owens having a conversation with Neville. Owens responded with the following:

Just me having a chat with one of the absolute best wrestlers on the planet. https://t.co/GdzVVDaioz — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 25, 2017

Nia Jax On Why She Is Not Like Most

Nia Jax has posted the following to Twitter commenting on her tagline “I’m Not Like Most”: