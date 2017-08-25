Update On Bobby Roode’s NXT Future, Kevin Owens Gives Major Compliment To Cruiserweight, Nia Jax Discusses Her ‘I’m Not Like Most’ Tagline

Nick Hausman
wwe smackdown live

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Update On Bobby Roode’s NXT Future

Following his debut on Smackdown Live Bobby Roode will have one more match on NXT TV.

Roode wrestled Roderick Strong at last night’s tapings and it looks like that match will air next Wednesday, August 30th.

Roode will also be working all NXT live event dates that he’s been advertised for.

Kevin Owens Gives Major Compliment To Cruiserweight

A fan on Twitter sent a backstage photo to Kevin Owens showing Owens having a conversation with Neville. Owens responded with the following:

Nia Jax On Why She Is Not Like Most

Nia Jax has posted the following to Twitter commenting on her tagline “I’m Not Like Most”:

I love my tagline, “I’m Not Like Most.” I love what it stands for. With so many people trying to fit into a mold (something I’ve definitely been guilty of in my own life), I love this loud, proud reminder that it’s our differences that make us individual and unique. It’s taken time and work and humility, but I’m so glad that I’m in a place where I can honestly say that I’m proud of my differences. Everyday I’m more and more excited to embrace those differences because they are what make me unique; I wouldn’t be me without them.

For me, “I’m Not Like Most” is more than just a tagline, it’s a powerful message. Embrace and accept your differences! Find out what makes you “Not Like Most” and own it! There’s a lot of power in it, A LOT of power and (probably more importantly) a lot of peace.

