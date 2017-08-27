Mauro Ranallo Thanks WWE After Huge Showing of Support During Mayweather vs McGregor, Triple H Comments on The Fight

Triple H on MayMac Competitors

Triple H took to Twitter after last night’s historic fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to congratulate both competitors on “doing something no man has done before”. We’re not sure if he’s talking about a boxing great taking on a UFC icon, or the fact that both of them made just an absurd amount of money regardless of the outcome. Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon have been vocal supporters of Mayweather’s career for several years, showing up at many of his bouts, although the couple was curiously absent from last night’s Super Fight.

Congrats to both @TheNotoriousMMA and @FloydMayweather on doing something no man has done before…#RESPECT — Triple H (@TripleH) August 27, 2017

Mauro Thanks WWE For MayMac Support

Speaking of that fight, Mauro Ranallo received a tremendous showing of support from the pro wrestling community while on commentary for the biggest pay-per-view in history. As usual the voice of NXT was somehow live-tweeting and thanking absolutely everyone while simultaneously calling one of the most significant events ever broadcast!

A HUGE THANKS to my @WWE & @WWENXT fam. Your support last night meant a lot! — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 27, 2017

Look at @mauroranallo out there. Hell Yeah!! Doing what he does best. — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) August 27, 2017

I’m here for @mauroranallo…but God bless Demi Lovato. — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) August 27, 2017

For the longest I wanted Morgan Freeman to narrarate the story of my life. Now I want @mauroranallo with some @NINaylor attached — Rodriguez ॐ (@RRWWE) August 27, 2017

Thanks a lot Renee! https://t.co/CIkJtRDGaj — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) August 27, 2017

Listening to @mauroranallo all night!!! #KillingIt!!! Congratulations on being a part of this history making night my friend!!! — Dasha Fuentes (@DashaFuentesWWE) August 27, 2017

I just want to watch the #McGregorvMayweather fight solely for @mauroranallo — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) August 27, 2017

The main man @mauroranallo is making this fight so much more hyped! Let’s go baby!!!! — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) August 27, 2017