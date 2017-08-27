Mauro Ranallo Thanks WWE After Huge Showing of Support During Mayweather vs McGregor, Triple H Comments on The Fight

Triple H on MayMac Competitors
Triple H took to Twitter after last night’s historic fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor to congratulate both competitors on “doing something no man has done before”. We’re not sure if he’s talking about a boxing great taking on a UFC icon, or the fact that both of them made just an absurd amount of money regardless of the outcome. Triple H and wife Stephanie McMahon have been vocal supporters of Mayweather’s career for several years, showing up at many of his bouts, although the couple was curiously absent from last night’s Super Fight.
Mauro Thanks WWE For MayMac Support
Speaking of that fight, Mauro Ranallo received a tremendous showing of support from the pro wrestling community while on commentary for the biggest pay-per-view in history. As usual the voice of NXT was somehow live-tweeting and thanking absolutely everyone while simultaneously calling one of the most significant events ever broadcast!
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?