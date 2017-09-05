This Week’s WWE RAW Social Media Score Sees Increase, Top Ten RAW Moments, 5 Things You Need To Know Before Smackdown (Videos)

WWE RAW

According to Nielsen Social, this week’s episode of WWE RAW had 133,000 uniques and 190,000 interactions on Facebook, which is up from 172,000 uniques and 253,000 interactions last week.

Additionally, this week’s show saw 47,000 uniques and 239,000 interactions on Twitter, which is up from 28,000 uniques and 136,000 interactions last week. Overall, this week’s show saw 180,000 total uniques and 429,000 total interactions, which is up from 200,000 total uniques and 389,000 total interactions on social media last week, good enough to make it the top ranked airing last night in the series and specials category.

Top Ten

The following is this week’s top ten WWE RAW moments:

WWE Smackdown

The following video features five things you need to know heading into tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live: