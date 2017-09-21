Booker T On-Line Charity Auction For Hurricane Victims, Batista vs JBL From No Mercy 2008, Nia Jax Finds Something ‘Weird’ About Total Divas

Booker T On-Line Charity Auction For Hurricane Victims

Booker T is currently running an eBay auction to help raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief in the Houston area.

Booker is from Houston and is working with his own Booker T Fights For Kids Foundation to host the auction.

There are many signed wrestling items, including:

WWE SUPERSTAR X-PAC SIGNED RING WORN SIGNED SINGLET

WWE SUPERSTAR BRAY WYATT RING WORN WRESTLING GLOVE

WWE SUPERSTAR BOOKER T RING WORN “KING BOOKER” ROBE

WWE SUPERSTAR ROMAN REIGNS SIGNED RING WORN GLOVES FROM RAW (9/18/2017)

WWE SUPERSTAR ENZO AMORE WORN SIGNED JORDAN FIVES SHOES SZ 9

WWE SUPERSTAR MICK FOLEY ONE OF A KIND SIGNED WRESTLING BOOTS

There are many, many more items up for auction. You can view the auction HERE.

Batista vs JBL From No Mercy 2008

WWE has released the following video on-line:

The Animal and JBL scrap it out for the opportunity to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship: Courtesy of the award-winning WWE Network.

Nia Jax Finds Something ‘Weird’ About Total Divas

Nia Jax has posted the following to Twitter commenting on something “weird” about the latest promotional graphic for Total Divas: