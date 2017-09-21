Booker T On-Line Charity Auction For Hurricane Victims, Batista vs JBL From No Mercy 2008, Nia Jax Finds Something ‘Weird’ About Total Divas

Booker T On-Line Charity Auction For Hurricane Victims
Booker T is currently running an eBay auction to help raise money for Hurricane Harvey relief in the Houston area.
Booker is from Houston and is working with his own Booker T Fights For Kids Foundation to host the auction.
There are many signed wrestling items, including:
There are many, many more items up for auction. You can view the auction HERE.
Batista vs JBL From No Mercy 2008
WWE has released the following video on-line:
Related: Batista & Stallone To Star In ‘Escape Plan 3: Devil’s Station’
Nia Jax Finds Something ‘Weird’ About Total Divas
Nia Jax has posted the following to Twitter commenting on something “weird” about the latest promotional graphic for Total Divas:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?