‘WWE 24: Goldberg’ Announced For November, The Street Profits Rile NXT Faithful w/ Parking Lot Speech (Video)

Nick Hausman
THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO -- Episode 1550 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Calista Flockhart, actor/director Kevin Costner, wrestler Goldberg, host Jay Leno during an interview on February 19, 1999 -- (Photo by: Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JAY LENO — Episode 1550 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Calista Flockhart, actor/director Kevin Costner, wrestler Goldberg, host Jay Leno during an interview on February 19, 1999 — (Photo by: Joseph Del Valle/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

‘WWE 24: Goldberg’ Announced For November

WWE has released the following video on-line:

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Goldberg’s return to WWE on an all-new WWE 24, exclusively on the award-winning WWE Network.

WWE Releases Exclusive Interview w/ Goldberg Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of His WCW Debut

The Street Profits Rile NXT Faithful w/ Parking Lot Speech

Twitter user Jordan Alvarado (@nerdyjordy) has shared the following video via Twitter featuring NXT tag team The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) delivering an impassioned speech to the NXT faithful outside of Full Sail University following last night’s NXT taping:

angelo dawkinsGoldbergmontez fordthe street profits
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"