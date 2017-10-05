‘WWE 24: Goldberg’ Announced For November
WWE has released the following video on-line:
WWE Releases Exclusive Interview w/ Goldberg Celebrating The 20th Anniversary Of His WCW Debut
The Street Profits Rile NXT Faithful w/ Parking Lot Speech
Twitter user Jordan Alvarado (@nerdyjordy) has shared the following video via Twitter featuring NXT tag team The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) delivering an impassioned speech to the NXT faithful outside of Full Sail University following last night’s NXT taping:
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?