Latest Episode of Being The Elite Available Now The latest episode of Being The Elite has dropped on the BTE YouTube Channel. The full description from Being The Elite’s YouTube Channel: Marty tries to find a new hand gesture for Matt and Nick. Kenny gives the guys a debriefing in Buffalo. Highlights from Episode 75 include: Matt & Nick encounter 20 hours of travel, luggage woes & even bootleg Young Bucks t-shirts.

Marty Scurll brainstorms new hand signs for the tag team.

Kenny Omega debriefs The Bucks in Buffalo.

Matt, Nick & Marty in an MMA Cage and more…