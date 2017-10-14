Cody Rhodes Praises ROH Crowd, WWE Superstars & Their Celebrity Lookalikes, Which WWE 2K18 DLC Are You Most Excited To Play?

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: NJPW1972.com

Cody Rhodes Praises ROH Crowd

Cody Rhodes has posted the following to Twitter commenting on the insane reaction he and Bullet Club got to close out the ROH Global Wars show last night in Pittsburgh:

WWE Superstars & Their Celebrity Lookalikes

WWE.com has released a photo gallery featuring several WWE Superstars justaposed alongside celebrities that look like them.

Some of the comparisons include:

Which WWE 2K18 DLC Are You Most Excited To Play?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which characters available via DLC offerings are you most excited to play as in WWE 2K18?”

Here are the current results:

  • 8%- Beth Phoenix
  • 17%- Aleister Black
  • 7%- Drew McIntyre
  • 4%- Elias
  • 45%- Jeff Hardy
  • 2%- Lars Sullivan
  • 9%- Matt Hardy
  • 1%- Ricky Morton
  • 3%- Robert Gibson
  • 5%- Ruby Riot

