Cody Rhodes Praises ROH Crowd, WWE Superstars & Their Celebrity Lookalikes, Which WWE 2K18 DLC Are You Most Excited To Play?

Cody Rhodes Praises ROH Crowd

Cody Rhodes has posted the following to Twitter commenting on the insane reaction he and Bullet Club got to close out the ROH Global Wars show last night in Pittsburgh:

Magical crowd. That’s the loudest for the longest I’ve ever heard the fans. Thank you Pittsburgh. Next stop…Columbus. pic.twitter.com/WOfVdRnwua — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 14, 2017

WWE Superstars & Their Celebrity Lookalikes

WWE.com has released a photo gallery featuring several WWE Superstars justaposed alongside celebrities that look like them.

Some of the comparisons include:

Alexa Bliss and actress Margot Robbie

Cesaro and action star Jason Statham

Heath Slater and Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner

John Cena and Mark Wahlberg

Triple H and Lord of the Rings actor Sean Bean

Which WWE 2K18 DLC Are You Most Excited To Play?

WWE.com has a poll up right now asking the WWE Universe, “Which characters available via DLC offerings are you most excited to play as in WWE 2K18?”

Here are the current results: