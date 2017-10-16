Bullet Club Sings Happy Birthday To Kenny Omega On WGN Bullet Club was featured this morning in a segment for WGN Chicago. Their appearance was in conjunction with their meet and greet at Pro Wrestling Tees new retail store in Chicago. During their interview they discuss their success, Pro Wrestling Tees helping them to get where they are and much more. They also sing happy birthday to their leader Kenny Omega who turns 34 today: Related: Massive Line In Chicago To Meet Bullet Club Today (Video) NESN Recaps Bully Ray’s Retirement Speech NESN has released the following video on-line featuring Courtney Cox recapping what many believe to be Bully Ray’s in-ring retirement speech last night at ROH Global Wars: Chicago. NESN’s recap features a variety of photos from WrestleZone’s live coverage of the event: