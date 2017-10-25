Get Up Close During Asuka’s 1st RAW Match (Video), Which Superstar Is The Master Of The Diving Clothesline?

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Mike Killam for Wrestlezone.com

Get Up Close During Asuka’s 1st RAW Match

WWE has released the following video on-line:

See The Empress of Tomorrow’s blistering Team Red debut from a whole new angle.

Which Superstar Is The Master Of The Diving Clothesline?

WWE currently has a poll running on Twitter asking fans, “Who is the all-time master of the diving clothesline?”

You can view the poll and cast your vote in the embedded twitter poll below:

WWE has also released the following video package via Instagram featuring various Superstars hitting their version of the diving clothesline:
