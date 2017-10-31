Desiigner Performs At Paul Heyman’s Son’s Bar Mitzvah, Ziggler & Roode Hype 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match (Videos)

|
Desiigner Performs At Paul Heyman’s Son’s Bar Mitzvah
TMZ is reporting that this past Saturday night at Paul Heyman’s son Paul’s bar mitzvah hip-hop star Desiigner jumped up on stage and started performing his hit single “Panda”.
Here is an excerpt from TMZ’s article:
You can find their full report HERE. A video of Desiigner’s performance can be found below:
Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode Hype 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match
WWE has released the following promos that Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler cut backstage at last night’s Smackdown Live show in Raleigh, NC hyping their 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match tonight on Smackdown Live.
The winner of their match tonight will earn a spot on the Smackdown Live Men’s Survivor Series Team: