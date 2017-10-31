Desiigner Performs At Paul Heyman’s Son’s Bar Mitzvah, Ziggler & Roode Hype 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match (Videos)

Desiigner Performs At Paul Heyman’s Son’s Bar Mitzvah

TMZ is reporting that this past Saturday night at Paul Heyman’s son Paul’s bar mitzvah hip-hop star Desiigner jumped up on stage and started performing his hit single “Panda”.

Here is an excerpt from TMZ’s article:

Paul threw his son, Jacob, a party at the Glenn Island Harbor Club in NYC Saturday for the day he became a man. Desiigner — who’s Paul’s pal and an invited guest — decided to perform “Panda.” It was pure shock and awe … especially when he brought Jake up with him to hype up the crowd.

Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode Hype 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match

WWE has released the following promos that Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler cut backstage at last night’s Smackdown Live show in Raleigh, NC hyping their 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match tonight on Smackdown Live.

The winner of their match tonight will earn a spot on the Smackdown Live Men’s Survivor Series Team:

@heelziggler wants to prove that NOBODY can do what he does when he takes on #BobbyRoode in a 2 out of 3 falls match tonight on #SDLive. #WWERaleigh A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 31, 2017 at 7:45am PDT