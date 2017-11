NJPW Announces Return To Long Beach

During this morning’s Power Struggle event, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that they will present Strong Style: Evolved at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, CA on 3/25/2018.

We’re coming back bigger, fiercer…Strong Style Evolved! More info to come, stay tuned to https://t.co/SGoR4imRkL pic.twitter.com/rVx2sqlxjQ — njpw_global (@njpwglobal) November 5, 2017

This marks NJPW’s first return to the United States since last summer’s G1 Special at the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center.