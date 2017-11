Slow Motion Video Of Daniel Bryan Playing w/ His Puppies

The following video has been released by The Bella Twins YouTube channel:

Winston and Josie play with their daddy in the back yard and it’s captured in slow motion. Subscribe to The Bella Twins on YouTube – http://bit.ly/2xdJky5 Follow The Bella Twins on Instagram – @theBrieBella @theNikkiBella

How Old Are Peyton Royce & Ryback Today?

Today is the 25th birthday of NXT Superstar Peyton Royce and the 36th birthday of former WWE Superstar Ryback.

It is also the 67th birthday of WWE Hall of Famer of “Cowboy” Bob Orton.