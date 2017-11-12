Robbie E Has Two Teeth Knocked Out At Indie Show; Dentist In Attendance Saves The Day (Graphic Photos)

|
Robbie E was competing at Wrestling Theology’s Star Spangled Slam last night and wound up having two of his teeth busted out. He also suffered a broken nose.
Robbie has released the following update on Twitter noting that there was a dentist in attendance for the show who opened up their practice, after hours, to fix up Robbie’s face:
ECW Original Tommy Dreamer got wind of the story and has offered the two dental technicians lifetime tickets to all House of Hardcore shows: