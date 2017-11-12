Robbie E Has Two Teeth Knocked Out At Indie Show; Dentist In Attendance Saves The Day (Graphic Photos)

Robbie E was competing at Wrestling Theology’s Star Spangled Slam last night and wound up having two of his teeth busted out. He also suffered a broken nose.

Robbie has released the following update on Twitter noting that there was a dentist in attendance for the show who opened up their practice, after hours, to fix up Robbie’s face:

2 Teeth knocked out and busted nose… 2 hrs later my teeth are fixed to perfection better than before… legit unreal how lucky I was for an amazing dentist to be at the show and fans!! Opening their office late night to fix me up with unreal technology…like I️ was blown away pic.twitter.com/2lLuHHh4ZN — Robbie E (@RobbieEImpact) November 11, 2017

Related: Robbie E Comments On His Impact Wrestling Release

ECW Original Tommy Dreamer got wind of the story and has offered the two dental technicians lifetime tickets to all House of Hardcore shows: