Robbie E Has Two Teeth Knocked Out At Indie Show; Dentist In Attendance Saves The Day (Graphic Photos)

Nick Hausman
Photo Credit: Impact Wrestling

Robbie E was competing at Wrestling Theology’s Star Spangled Slam last night and wound up having two of his teeth busted out. He also suffered a broken nose.

Robbie has released the following update on Twitter noting that there was a dentist in attendance for the show who opened up their practice, after hours, to fix up Robbie’s face:

ECW Original Tommy Dreamer got wind of the story and has offered the two dental technicians lifetime tickets to all House of Hardcore shows:

 
