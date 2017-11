The Rock has posted the following on Twitter reflecting on his WWE debut which happened 20 years ago today: Wow what a @WWE rookie memory. I had the world’s WORST wrestling outfit EVER and so broke I used to cut my own hair (as you can tell by this beautifully f*cked up pineapple cut I used to give myself) yet…

NYC and Madison Square Garden embraced me like a son. #grateful. https://t.co/idS0lLZzXD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 17, 2017