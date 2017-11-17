David Otunga Reportedly Confronted Jennifer Hudson w/ Cheating Allegations; Is She Denying Them?

A new report from TMZ states that David Otunga did in fact confront his former fiance’ Jennifer Hudson with cheating allegations. Otunga is claiming that she was secretly dating music producer Mali Music.

The new report also notes that Hudson is denying the allegation.

Otunga believes that Hudson has in fact been having a secret affair that’s been going on for months leading to the confrontation.

