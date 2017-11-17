David Otunga Reportedly Confronted Jennifer Hudson w/ Cheating Allegations; Is She Denying Them?

Nick Hausman
New Report Claims David Otunga Confronted Jennifer Hudson About Cheating On Him w/ Mali Music

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 08: (L-R) Pro wrestler David Otunga, actress-singer Jennifer Hudson, and actress Sarah Michelle Gellar attend The 40th Annual People’s Choice Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on January 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

A new report from TMZ states that David Otunga did in fact confront his former fiance’ Jennifer Hudson with cheating allegations. Otunga is claiming that she was secretly dating music producer Mali Music.

The new report also notes that Hudson is denying the allegation.

Otunga believes that Hudson has in fact been having a secret affair that’s been going on for months leading to the confrontation.

You can read the full report, featuring more backstory on the relationship between Hudson and Mali Music, by clicking HERE
