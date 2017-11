What Did Kurt Angle Do After RAW Was Off The Air?

WWE has released the following RAW Fallout video on-line:

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has much to be thankful for this year, and shares a heartfelt message with the WWE Universe after Raw. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com

Bully Ray Comments On Reigns v Elias

Bully Ray Dudley has posted the following to Twitter commenting on last night’s matchup on RAW between Roman Reigns and Elias: