Pro Wrestling NOAH

The Great Voyage in Yokohama 2017 Results

March 12, 2017 For those unfamiliar with the current Pro Wrestling NOAH product, the company underwent some major changes at the end of 2016 after being purchased by a Japanese IT company, who installed a new president and relocated its headquarters. The biggest change from a talent perspective was the loss of a working relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling, who pulled all of its wrestlers – including the entire Suzuki-Gun faction – from the NOAH roster at the start of 2017. It was quickly announced that NOAH had formed a new partnership with Impact Wrestling, a company simultaneously experiencing some huge changes behind the scenes. The first show under the new “Noah Reborn” brand to feature Impact Wrestling stars took place on March 12 in Yokohama, Japan. Complete results are below. 1. Akitoshi Saito, Maybach Taniguchi & Yoshinari Ogawa def. HAYATA, Rionne Fujiwara & YO-HEY 2. Hi69 & Taiji Ishimori (c) def. Daisuke Harada & Tadasuke to retain the GHC Jr. Tag Team Championships 3. Hajime Ohara (c) def. Hitoshi Kumano to retain the GHC Jr. Heavyweight Championship 4. JAMES STORM def. KAITO KIYOMIYA. Storm came out to his “Longnecks & Rednecks” theme, drinking a beer on his way to the ring. Kiyomiya is a young kid in his second year with NOAH and showed some good fire and personality locking up with a veteran. He kicked out of the Eye of the Storm and mounted a good babyface comeback, hitting a big German suplex and even firing up out of Closing Time, but Storm put him down with a backbreaker and the Last Call superkick. 5. EDDIE EDWARDS def. ATSUSHI KOTOGE. If you’ve followed Eddie’s career you know he’s no stranger to NOAH, so this was something of a homecoming. If you can find them, he’s had some really good matches with the man now known as Hideo Itami going back for years. This was another great match going nearly 20 minutes, with all the dives, nearfalls and top rope moves you’d expect from a serious main event. The ending sequence was out of this world. Kotoge got busted open the hard way, caught with a sick superkick into a powerbomb, into a Tiger Driver, but still kicked out. Eddie hit a Shining Wizard to the face, covered in blood, to finally put him away. 6. NAOMICHI MARUFUJI & KEIJI MUTOH def. MOOSE & KAZMA SAKAMOTO. What an absurd collection of human beings to be in the same match. Moose came out in red trunks with NOAH on the side, with the Impact Grand Championship, which is theoretically still a thing. Kazma has a weird, Japanese Shannon Moore thing going on. The crowd got pretty into doing the “Moose” chant and caught on quick, and it was a nice spot for him to be in the ring with one of the all-time greats and one of the current greats simultaneously. Mutoh was kept on the apron most of the match (because he’s 54) until he came in at the end and hit a bunch of dragon screws. 7. Kenou & Takashi Sugiura def. Masa Kitamiya & Mohammed Yone to become the new GHC Tag Team Champions 8. Katsuhiko Nakajima (c) def. Go Shiozaki to retain the GHC Heavyweight Championship