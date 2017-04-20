Update On The Status Of Global Force Wrestling, Rockstar Spud Goes ‘Around The Ring’ (Video)

Global Impact

Global Force Wrestling is officially defunct, as it was announced tonight that the company founded by Jeff Jarrett has merged with Impact Wrestling.

Tonight’s live episode of Impact Wrestling featured Karen Jarrett addressing GFW’s status, and she told the crowd the two companies have merged. Global Force Wrestling was officially founded in April 2014, and the company hosted live events and several television tapings for a potential TV show.

During a previous interview at Wrestlecon, Jarrett was asked about the status of Global Force Wrestling, and he said that GFW and Impact were ‘becoming one day-by-day’.

