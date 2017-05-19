Eli Drake, Matt Sydal Hype Impact Wrestling In India, New Shirts For Bobby Roode, Aleister Black (Photos), Who Will Beat Asuka?

Asuka

WWE.com has a new poll asking fans which current NXT star will be able to defeat Asuka for the NXT Women’s Championship. The choices are:

Nikki Cross

Ruby Riot

Ember Moon

Peyton Royce

Billie Kay

Liv Morgan

Other

Ember Moon currently leads with 45% of the vote, followed by “other” at 20% and Nikki Cross at 14%. Asuka defends her title against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot at NXT Takeover: Chicago this Saturday.

IMPACT India

The following videos feature Impact Wrestling stars Eli Drake and Matt Sydal talking about the excitement of the company’s upcoming tour of India, which will feature a set of Impact television tapings:

NXT Gear

WWEShop.com has released new shirts for NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Aleister Black: