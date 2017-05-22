Preview Of The New Day’s Fantastic Ride, A Backstage Brawl Erupts Between Tozawa & Kendrick, Did You Enjoy This Week’s WWE RAW?

Fantastic Ride

The above video is a preview of The New Day’s Fantastic Ride, a new documentary style show that takes a look at The New Day hosting Wrestlemania 33. The show will premiere tomorrow morning on demand at 9 a.m. EST on WWE Network.

WWE RAW

The following video features backstage footage after RAW when Akira Tozawa and Brian Kendrick got into a brawl after Tozawa’s win on RAW. The two will meet tomorrow night in a street fight on 205 Live.





Pop Or Tap?

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured Finn Balor versus Karl Anderson, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins versus Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe, and much more.