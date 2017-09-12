Kevin Owens Attacks Vince McMahon On WWE Smackdown Live & Busts Him Open, Hell In A Cell Match Confirmed (Video)

Vince McMahon made his return to WWE Smackdown Live, but he ended up leaving bloodied and beaten after Kevin Owens viciously attacked him. Vince came to the ring after Owens called him out, and Vince warned him about what would happen if Owens went through with his lawsuit. Vince bragged about his record in the court room and ripped on Owens for getting beat up by Shane, then informed Owens he was reinstating his son. Vince announced Owens versus Shane inside Hell In A Cell, which Owens initially seemed to be fine with. Owens asked Vince to give his word he could ‘beat a McMahon senseless’ without repercussions, then Vince shook on it and went to move. Owens pulled him in a connected with a stiff headbutt, busting Vince open and knocking him on the mat. Owens then continued the assault, kicking Vince a few times, including a superkick before hitting a frog splash. Agents and referees rushed in to assist Vince, then Owens left as Stephanie McMahon came to the ring and yelled at him, then Vince was heard talking about his injured ribs as the show closed. WRONG MOVE, @FightOwensFight. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/XgIeEGbfjD — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2017 #TheChairman @VinceMcMahon just dropped BIG NEWS on @FightOwensFight…that he’s going to meet @shanemcmahon INSIDE #HellInACell! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/ysiNjQFNx4 — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2017 .@StephMcMahon clearly isn’t happy with @FightOwensFight‘s vicious actions towards her father. What repercussions await #KO? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/fGLioNE0K2 — WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2017