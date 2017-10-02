Kalisto Joins The WWE Cruiserweight Division, Introduces Himself To Enzo Amore (Video), New Segment Confirmed For WWE RAW Next Week

Lucha Lucha Kalisto is the newest member of the WWE’s Cruiserweight division, and he made his presence felt by laying out Enzo Amore in the final segment of the night on WWE RAW. Enzo Amore addressed the cruiserweight division and ripped on each one, bragging about what type of champion he is and how he drew the ratings. Enzo ran each one down and said they couldn’t fight him one on one, so they ganged up on him, and all lost their title shots in the process. Kurt Angle then came out and said Enzo was right about the group not having a title shot, but he just signed someone who could face him, and introduced Kalisto as the newest member of 205 Live and the Cruiserweight division. Looks like @real1‘s got a REAL problem, because there’s a NEW #Cruiserweight on #205Live… and his name is @KalistoWWE!!! #RAW pic.twitter.com/aE47pFqbwv — WWE (@WWE) October 3, 2017 Welcome to the #Cruiserweight division, @KalistoWWE! #RAW #205Live pic.twitter.com/Puu4ubEAVO — 205Live (@WWE205Live) October 3, 2017 WWE RAW WWE confirmed next week’s show will feature a new episode of Miz TV with The Bar as the special guests: We are #TheBar pic.twitter.com/IhtGUqwLAv — Cesaro (@WWECesaro) October 3, 2017