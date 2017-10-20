Daniel Bryan On Kurt Angle’s In-Ring Return ‘Interesting…’; WWE Live From Buenos Aires (Photo Gallery)

Daniel Bryan On Kurt Angle’s In-Ring Return ‘Interesting…’

WWE Smackdown Live General Manager Daniel Bryan has posted the following to Twitter reacting to the news that Kurt Angle will be wrestling at WWE TLC:

Yes! Yes! Yes! VERY INTERESTING. Many, many said that Kurt Angle would never wrestle in WWE again. Same goes for Bryan…

Breaking News: Kurt Angle To Wrestle At WWE TLC, Will Replace Roman Reigns; More TLC Card Changes

WWE Live From Buenos Aires Photo Gallery

WWE has shared a photo gallery featuring 76 photos from their WWE Live event last night in Buenos Aires.

This was of course the show that Kevin Owens left shortly after and that AJ Styles did not perform at, tho was scheduled to.

You can view the full gallery HERE