Surprise Show Added to WrestleMania Week Just when you thought you had everything figured out for what is sure to be a chaotic week in Orlando, two up-and-coming promotions change the game and announce a surprise midnight event! WrestleCircus out of Austin, TX is teaming up with Sami Callihan’s midwest Wrestling Revolver promotion for a last-minute addition to cap off the entire weekend, starting at “midnight-ish” the night of WrestleMania 33. For now the event will be limited to just 300 tickets, which go on sale Sunday March 26th at 8:00 p.m. EST are expected to sell out quickly. The Wrestling Revolver is also hosting their “Pancakes & Piledrivers” event on the afternoon of Saturday, April 1st as they partner with IHOP to give out free pancakes and some excellent pro wrestling action. Make sure you’re following @WrestleCircus and @PWRevolver on Twitter for more information and match announcements for this awesome upcoming event. Sean Waltman in Incredible Shape 44-year-old pro wrestling legend Sean “X-Pac” Waltman showed off his impressive physique on Twitter this weekend, claiming to be in the best physical and mental shape of his entire life! Waltman is approaching 28 years in the business and is still heavily involved in appearances and the occasional wrestling match. Physically & Mentally in the best shape of my life. pic.twitter.com/qTROPo7iQw — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 25, 2017