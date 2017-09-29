Figure Friday: WWE Elite 53 Alexa Bliss (Photos)

Welcome to Figure Friday! Today we take a look at the all-NEW WWE Elite 53 Alexa Bliss figure! This is Alexa’s very first Elite figure in the Mattel WWE line and honestly is a candidate for one of the best figures of the year in my book. I got mine on RingsideCollectibles.com and you can, too! Use code MBG to Save 10% on your order!

Taking a look at Alexa in the packaging you can see she comes with a piece of an all-new diorama you can build of the interview area. Each piece comes with a plastic stand to display the figure. On the box it has the RAW logo as well as it’s based off of one of her many WWE RAW appearances. On the back of the box you can see stats about her as well as who else is in the set, which includes: Big E Langston, Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, The Miz and Heath Slater.

Once you remove this figure out of the packaging you can see how amazing it is. Mattel honestly went all out on it with the detail and even accessories for her. She comes with her poofy blue and pink belt and even her little skeleton-like metallic gloves that go over her hands. The belt easily fastens around her waist and has great detail on it to make it look authentic. Not to mention her metallic gloves slide on off her hands with ease, gripping her thumbs well enough that they don’t fall off in case you’re worried of losing them. Not to mention her wrist bracelets that are actually bracelets rather than a painted on mold. You can move them up and down along her arm, which is pretty cool. It just makes the figure more realistic if that makes sense.

Moving on to Alexa’s head scan it looks fantastic. It looks just like her even down to the color detail in her hair. Her attire is super detailed and colorful, making this figure pop as a whole. Mattel made an all new body mold for her I believe, which probably explains why this figure is so fresh and nice compared to the other female figures. It’s nice to see them do something new with the female figures as I feel they can use a bit of a makeover when it comes to their part choices. Lastly she has rubber kneepads that don’t restrict her movement too bad, but they can a little bit. Her kick pads are very detailed as well as you can see below.

Overall, this figure is fantastic. Probably one of the best female figures ever by Mattel in my opinion. The new molding and detail, not to mention her fantastic head scan, make this figure really great for collectors. Whether you’re a fan of hers or not I highly recommend not passing up on this figure. It’s way better than her previous Basic figure that came out not too long ago. Be sure to pick it up if you get the chance and don’t risk hunting for her at the store. Get her on RingsideCollectibles.com and use code MBG to Save 10% on your order!

Thanks for tuning in to this week’s Figure Friday! Look for an all-NEW episode of Figure 2 Photo on Monday showing the making of the Twisted Bliss photo above on the WrestleZone Facebook and YouTube pages. In the meantime if you’d like to keep up with the latest wrestling figure news be sure to follow my popular Wrestling Figure News Twitter if you’re on there! Also, if you’d like to keep up with myself and my latest wrestling figure projects such as my photography be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube!

Thanks and I’ll see you next week!